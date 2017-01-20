Facebook group continues relief efforts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Facebook group continues relief efforts

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
A Facebook group wants residents to know they are available to help (Source: WALB) A Facebook group wants residents to know they are available to help (Source: WALB)
Volunteers are ready to be dispatched if anyone needs assistance (Source: WALB) Volunteers are ready to be dispatched if anyone needs assistance (Source: WALB)
Tara Okon (Source: WALB) Tara Okon (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A small army of volunteers are still helping south Georgians affected by the month's storm through social media. They say they are ready to help if needed during the weekend.

The Albany Storm/Tornado Recovery 2017 Help Page on Facebook now has about 5,000 members.

Group organizers are still dispatching volunteers to those who message the group saying they need help.

If the strong storms forecast for the weekend cause more damage, victims can reach out to the group through zone-specific events on its main page.

"So, you'll see your zone on the big page. You can address any issues you have in that area. Just put it on Facebook, and send it to us and one of us will get to you," said volunteer Tara Okon.

You can reach out to the Facebook group or find out how to join by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:43:06 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly