Facebook group continues relief efforts

A small army of volunteers are still helping south Georgians affected by the month's storm through social media. They say they are ready to help if needed during the weekend.

The Albany Storm/Tornado Recovery 2017 Help Page on Facebook now has about 5,000 members.

Group organizers are still dispatching volunteers to those who message the group saying they need help.

If the strong storms forecast for the weekend cause more damage, victims can reach out to the group through zone-specific events on its main page.

"So, you'll see your zone on the big page. You can address any issues you have in that area. Just put it on Facebook, and send it to us and one of us will get to you," said volunteer Tara Okon.

You can reach out to the Facebook group or find out how to join by clicking here.

