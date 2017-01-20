State rep says funding based on need, not politics

The region will qualify for funding if damage exceeds 13.8 million dollars (Source: WALB)

A Georgia congressman says whomever the president is in office will not impact whether the region receives federal funding for storm relief.

Long-time congressman Sanford Bishop says that communities receive FEMA help based on established rules and criteria, and that giving federal money to a community in need happens only if that community meets the criteria.

The non-partisan process is protected under the Stafford Act.

"The process is in place regardless of who is impacted. This is not a political partisan issue at all. This is an issue of helping people," said Bishop.

If the uninsured storm damage is 13.8 million dollars or more across all eight south Georgia counties, the region will qualify for FEMA funding.

Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and other leaders have said that FEMA money is needed for the city's recovery.

