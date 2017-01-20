State rep says funding based on need, not politics - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

State rep says funding based on need, not politics

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
Congressman Sanford Bishop says politics does not determine federal funding (Source: WALB) Congressman Sanford Bishop says politics does not determine federal funding (Source: WALB)
The region will qualify for funding if damage exceeds 13.8 million dollars (Source: WALB) The region will qualify for funding if damage exceeds 13.8 million dollars (Source: WALB)
Sanford Bishop (Source: WALB) Sanford Bishop (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A Georgia congressman says whomever the president is in office will not impact whether the region receives federal funding for storm relief.

Long-time congressman Sanford Bishop says that communities receive FEMA help based on established rules and criteria, and that giving federal money to a community in need happens only if that community meets the criteria.

The non-partisan process is protected under the Stafford Act.

"The process is in place regardless of who is impacted. This is not a political partisan issue at all. This is an issue of helping people," said Bishop.

If the uninsured storm damage is 13.8 million dollars or more across all eight south Georgia counties, the region will qualify for FEMA funding.

Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and other leaders have said that FEMA money is needed for the city's recovery.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:43:06 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly