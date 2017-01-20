Local South GA residents speak about inauguration day

"Anytime you have a change of administration it's an exciting time," said South Georgia resident, Jay Wells. (Source:WALB)

" Its a sad day for us too of course because Obama's term is ending and it's been a very successful run," said Mark Anderson, Thomas Co. Democratic Party. (Source:WALB)

Friday was history in the making.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday.

Many people in South Georgia followed this election very closely and eagerly awaited this day.

"I am very optimistic It feels a lot like 1981 to me when president Reagan went in. Although I was a child at the time, that was a very exciting time and I think this is as well. I think there is a lot of opportunity," said Wells.

You might remember Jay Wells, he is a local business owner in Bainbridge who made national headlines this year after his family's healthcare rose to $1,800 a month, something he hopes will be fixed with trump in office.

"We don't want to throw thousands of people in the streets without health care, you're not going to see that happen. They will get it corrected it will take time," said Wells.

Now not everyone is excited for the transition, but they do think this day is very important.

They said that it's a time to reflect on the Obama's and all the accomplishments they made during the past eight years.

"We've seen eight years of steady job growth, our jobless rate has fallen very low. He of course did show leadership in ground breaking things like helping to arrange the Paris climate deal and of course did other important environmental things," said Anderson.

The highly discussed presidential election that started a few years ago, now coming to an end, As Donald Trumps work in the white house begins.

"As democrats we appreciate that this is a very important day and event in the life of our democracy. We of course wish trump a successful presidency for all our people," said Anderson.

Obama tweeted out a sentimental message on Friday that said "its been the honor of my life to serve you" and "I wont stop, I will be right there with you as a citizen".

