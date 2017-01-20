Albany fire officials aid residents ahead of future storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany fire officials aid residents ahead of future storms

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Fire officials have been handing out flyers to keep residents prepared (Source: WALB) Fire officials have been handing out flyers to keep residents prepared (Source: WALB)
The flyers ensured there would be no gap in communication during emergencies (Source: WALB) The flyers ensured there would be no gap in communication during emergencies (Source: WALB)
Chief Ron Rowe (Source: WALB) Chief Ron Rowe (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Fire Department is working to make sure all residents are prepared and have vital information as the city braces for yet another storm system.

EMA Director and Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe said they created a flyer after requests from residents who did not have access to power, cable, or smartphones.

The flyer contained important information to ensure that there would be no gap in communication during the storm. It includes necessary items to have in your emergency kit, as well as important numbers to call.

Chief Rowe said they handed out flyers Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. when more people were known to be home.

"This is just another tool that we're going to put together to make sure that we're doing all we can to get the information out and close the information gap," said Chief Rowe.

The Albany Fire Department will be going out again Friday night to hand out flyers. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

