Worth Co. officials release severe weather statement

Worth County officials have announced that the risk for severe weather has been upgraded to an enhanced condition for the area. The announcement came out following Worth Co. Fire and Rescue's attendance at a weather briefing hosted by The National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

WCFR is continuing to make preparations in support of the community in the event of severe weather.

Officials encourage residents to prepare for possible power outages, check their flashlights and be sure to have fresh batteries on hand.

It is also advised to have water and snacks if needed.

Officials say residents should stay home due to the expectation of heavy rains and wind.

Mitchell EMC will also make preparations and monitoring the weather.

Anyone experiencing power outages can report them at 229-336-5221 or 1-800-479-6034. It is advised to dial 9-1-1 in cases of emergency.

