Worth Co. officials release severe weather statement - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Worth Co. officials release severe weather statement

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WCFR officials urge residents to prepare for possible power outages (WALB image) WCFR officials urge residents to prepare for possible power outages (WALB image)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

Worth County officials have announced that the risk for severe weather has been upgraded to an enhanced condition for the area. The announcement came out following Worth Co. Fire and Rescue's attendance at a weather briefing hosted by The National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

WCFR is continuing to make preparations in support of the community in the event of severe weather.

Officials encourage residents to prepare for possible power outages, check their flashlights and be sure to have fresh batteries on hand.

It is also advised to have water and snacks if needed.

Officials say residents should stay home due to the expectation of heavy rains and wind.

Mitchell EMC will also make preparations and monitoring the weather.

Anyone experiencing power outages can report them at 229-336-5221 or 1-800-479-6034. It is advised to dial 9-1-1 in cases of emergency.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Future theatre directors see one act plays through to the stage

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:43:06 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

    Future theatre directors saw their plays come to life on stage this weekend at Albany State University's East Campus. This weekend, ASU students participated in a One Act Play Festival.

    More >>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly