Community comes together to search for missing dog

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dozens of caring people are trying to help a retired Albany couple, displaced by the storm already, to find their lost dog.

Several times a day for the last week, search parties have been combing the area around the Quail Pines neighborhood at the Lee-Dougherty border, off of U-S 82, looking for Buddy.

Buddy's owners, Tommy Pattison and his wife, are living at a friend's house right now.

The Pattison's Albany home was badly damaged when two large trees fell on it during the January 2nd storm.

Mr. Pattison says he is trying not to think about the months-long re-building process at his home, and just focus on finding Buddy.

"Well, I try not to think about the worst, I just keep thinking about the positive, about finding him. The other part I don't think about it. Although I wake up a lot of times at night and can't go back to sleep for worrying about him. But, we are going to find him," said Pattison.

Buddy is a Chinese crested powder-puff, and has a long, curly tail.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, but it might not be on him anymore.

If you have seen him please call 229-894-1234.

A reward is being offered.

