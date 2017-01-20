Community comes together to search for missing dog

Mr. Pattison says he is trying not to think about the months-long re-building process at his home, and just focus on finding Buddy. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of caring people are trying to help a retired Albany couple, displaced by the storm already, to find their lost dog.

Several times a day for the last week, search parties have been combing the area around the Quail Pines neighborhood at the Lee-Dougherty border, off of U-S 82, looking for Buddy.

Buddy's owners, Tommy Pattison and his wife, are living at a friend's house right now.

The Pattison's Albany home was badly damaged when two large trees fell on it during the January 2nd storm.

"Well, I try not to think about the worst, I just keep thinking about the positive, about finding him. The other part I don't think about it. Although I wake up a lot of times at night and can't go back to sleep for worrying about him. But, we are going to find him," said Pattison.

Buddy is a Chinese crested powder-puff, and has a long, curly tail.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, but it might not be on him anymore.

If you have seen him please call 229-894-1234.

A reward is being offered.

