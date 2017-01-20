Organization bands together to replant Albany tress

"Even though you may be donating right now, to replant is going to be a multi-year phase," said Judy Bowles. (Source: WALB)

Replanting the many trees in Albany lost during January's storm will be a lengthy process, and there is a newly formed group taking on that immense project.

The group is called "Grow Albany" and the goal is to replant the trees lost during the damaging high wind storm that toppled, cracked and uprooted hundred-year-old trees.

Tift Park, famous for its gorgeous old oak trees, lost many of them during the storm.

And the landscape of Hilsman Park in the historic Rawson Circle District was also devastated.

With so many groups, like Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, wanting to help restore these lost and damaged trees, they have joined together under one umbrella to get the job done.

"Even though you may be donating right now, to replant is going to be a multi-year phase," said Judy Bowles.

If you want to join Grow Albany, you can contact Judy Bowles at Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's office or click here.

