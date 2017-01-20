Lowndes County braces for severe weather

Just weeks after tornadoes and straight line winds tore through South Georgia, we are now bracing for another round of storms this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Officials in Lowndes County said they are monitoring the storms and staying in touch with the National Weather Service.

They urge the community to make sure they are prepared, especially during the night hours.

Officials said you should have flashlights, batteries, and of course a NOAA weather radio.

Community members are also encouraged to download the County's code red app for additional emergency alerts.

Officials said having multiple alerts is crucial during severe weather.

"It's important for citizens to have redundancy built into their communications plans as well," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information, "So we encourage everyone to take advantage of all of those things. Definitely have a radio, sign up for Code Red, remain aware of your surroundings."

