Editorial: A look at the city's power restoration after the stor - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Editorial: A look at the city's power restoration after the storm

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The storms that hit January 2nd crippled the City of Albany and left thousands without power. 

What public officials do in the following 48 hours of such a crisis, is crucial to getting help to those affected and setting itself up for the road to a successful recovery. 

No one is questioning whether city officials jumped into action, however they may not have been fully prepared to take on the enormous task of quickly restoring services back to the citizens.

Georgia Power restored power back to its customers in two days, by January 4th. 

We now know that Georgia Power quickly reached out to City Manager Sharon Subadan and City Utilities operations director Jimmy Norman, and offered assistance.

That assistance was never accepted. 

We asked the City Manager why she decided not to accept Georgia Power's help. 

She has not responded to our request for an interview.

Instead she sent a press release saying that the City relied on its partnership with ECG, the Electric Cities of Georgia, sending out linemen, equipment and supplies.

The damage to lines and transformers as well as the mass of debris and huge trees, were a huge obstruction to restoring power.

However, it cannot be ignored that a competent, experienced, and willing resource was standing by to jump in and help. 

So why not accept all the help and expertise you can get, for those who were left in the dark and the cold for weeks?

The city could also follow Georgia Power's example of keeping its residents informed of where and when they would get their power back. 

The utility has an interactive map on its website indicating power outages and just how many residents are without power at any given time.

City officials waited several days before distributing a map of power outages and telling its customers just how long they would have to wait before they got power. 

As we face more potential threatening storms, we hope that city officials will learn from the past and move forward to be better prepared in the future.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

  • Tift Community Market faces struggles after January storm

    Tift Community Market faces struggles after January storm

    Sunday, April 23 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-04-23 20:58:55 GMT
    Tift Community Market runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: WALB)Tift Community Market runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany market is still hurting after the January Storms destroyed it's home base.  Tift Community Market opened for the season in March, but in a new location.  

    More >>

    An Albany market is still hurting after the January Storms destroyed it's home base.  Tift Community Market opened for the season in March, but in a new location.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly