Bald eagle spotted in Albany yard on Inauguration Day

A bald eagle was spotted earlier Friday afternoon in Albany.

It was seen on the 1800 block of Philema Road around 1:15 p.m.

The video was taken by Pamela McSwain.

She said when she saw it, she just had to stop and record.

She also said that it was amazing to see one of the symbols of America after everything that Albany has been through recently and especially that it was Inauguration Day.

