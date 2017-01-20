Bald eagle spotted in Albany yard on Inauguration Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bald eagle spotted in Albany yard on Inauguration Day

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
A bald eagle was spotted earlier Friday afternoon in Albany. (Source: Pamela McSwain) A bald eagle was spotted earlier Friday afternoon in Albany. (Source: Pamela McSwain)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A bald eagle was spotted earlier Friday afternoon in Albany.

It was seen on the 1800 block of Philema Road around 1:15 p.m.

The video was taken by Pamela McSwain.

She said when she saw it, she just had to stop and record.

She also said that it was amazing to see one of the symbols of America after everything that Albany has been through recently and especially that it was Inauguration Day. 

