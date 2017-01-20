LIST: What should be in a basic disaster supplies kit

It's important to be prepared for strong storms that could have damaging wind and rain.

Overnight January 1, 2017 severe weather swept through South Georgia leaving thousands without power for an extended time and downed tens of thousands of trees.

A basic disaster supplies kit is necessary for situations like this, and one can be put together with minimal effort.

A general kit may include the following recommended items:

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

