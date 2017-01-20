Chamber of Commerce solicits help for Albany

The Chamber of Commerce is working to help those affected by the storms (Source: WALB)

The state Chamber of Commerce is soliciting help for people affected by storms in Albany.

The Georgia Chamber President & CEO, Chris Clark, released a statement saying "As a state, it is our responsibility to stand united with one another and help our fellow Georgians in need."

The Chamber is asking people to make financial donations and provide as many items as possible that the many displaced families may need.

You can call 229-483-6214, or visit the City of Albany's Disaster Relief Facebook page to coordinate delivering donated items.

