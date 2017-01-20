Chamber of Commerce solicits help for Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chamber of Commerce solicits help for Albany

By WALB News Team
Connect
The Chamber of Commerce is working to help those affected by the storms (Source: WALB) The Chamber of Commerce is working to help those affected by the storms (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The state Chamber of Commerce is soliciting help for people affected by storms in Albany.

The Georgia Chamber President & CEO, Chris Clark, released a statement saying "As a state, it is our responsibility to stand united with one another and help our fellow Georgians in need."

The Chamber is asking people to make financial donations and provide as many items as possible that the many displaced families may need.

You can call 229-483-6214, or visit the City of Albany's Disaster Relief Facebook page to coordinate delivering donated items.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • DOCO students prepare for state testing

    DOCO students prepare for state testing

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:14:05 GMT
    Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)Students begin state testing Monday. (Source: WALB)

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

    Students in Dougherty County are resting their brains Sunday night as they prepare for state testing.  On Monday, all students, grades three through twelve will begin Georgia Milestones testing. 

    More >>

  • Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Volunteer creates new tree debris design

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:04:54 GMT
    Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)Tom Gieryic is working on a new design for the scrap trees. (Source: WALB)

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

    After creating hundreds of crosses from tree debris, one volunteer is getting even more creative here in Albany. Tom Gieryic is working on a new, intricate design for the scrap trees.  

    More >>

  • Tift Community Market faces struggles after January storm

    Tift Community Market faces struggles after January storm

    Sunday, April 23 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-04-23 20:58:55 GMT
    Tift Community Market runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: WALB)Tift Community Market runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany market is still hurting after the January Storms destroyed it's home base.  Tift Community Market opened for the season in March, but in a new location.  

    More >>

    An Albany market is still hurting after the January Storms destroyed it's home base.  Tift Community Market opened for the season in March, but in a new location.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly