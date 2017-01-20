Colquitt County prepares for possible weekend weather

They are asking that citizens stay up to date on local watches and warnings. (Source:WALB)

Colquitt County could be impacted by this weekends storms. (Source:WALB)

Colquitt County could be impacted by this weekend's storms.

Early Friday morning, public works was out doing a lot of work to prepare for the storm.

The EMA Director Russell Moody said although the hope is that this storm won't be bad, it's always good to be prepared.

The county officials sent out a public service announcement earlier this week stating that forecasts are predicting 2 – 5 inches of rainfall, damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, and possibly tornadoes for Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

They will be monitoring this constantly.

Most importantly if you see flooding, trees down, or any other hazardous road conditions, call the Colquitt County Roads & Bridges department.

Do not call 911 that is for emergencies only.

