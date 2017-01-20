Thomasville YMCA kicks off 'Team Lean' weight loss program - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville YMCA kicks off 'Team Lean' weight loss program

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Six hundred people in Thomasville are coming together for a community wide weight loss initiative.

Teams compete to lose the highest percentage of weight during the competition.

The 8- week event is designed to inspire participants to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle.

Local business even participate by offering a menu catered to the team lean program.

"Its important because people still like to eat out from time to time and even though you're in a weight loss program, this allows people to eat out, eat sensibly when they go out and make good decisions," said Tom Everett, CEO YMCA Thomasville.

Every Thursday until march participants will weigh-in at official Team Lean weigh in sites.

Weekly cash prizes are awarded based on highest percentage of weight lost.

