Thomasville YMCA kicks off 'Team Lean' weight loss program

"Its important because people still like to eat out from time to time and even though you're in a weight loss program, this allows people to eat out, eat sensibly when they go out and make good decisions," said Tom Everett, CEO Thomasville (Source:WALB)

The 8- week event is designed to inspire participants to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle. (Source:WALB)

Six hundred people in Thomasville are coming together for a community wide weight loss initiative. (Source:WALB)

Teams compete to lose the highest percentage of weight during the competition.

Local business even participate by offering a menu catered to the team lean program.

Every Thursday until march participants will weigh-in at official Team Lean weigh in sites.

Weekly cash prizes are awarded based on highest percentage of weight lost.

