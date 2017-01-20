FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible for this weekend

Southwest Georgia has the potential for severe weather this weekend, so WALB's First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day for the entire weekend.

The 1st round of potentially severe storms comes Saturday with a line of strong storms that could produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The 2nd round comes early Sunday morning to the afternoon. This round has an enhanced risk of turning severe. The threat increases for all facets including tornadoes.

We will be keeping you updated on air and with out app and social media pages.

Keep up with weather with WALB:

Download the WALB Weather App

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for text alerts

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.