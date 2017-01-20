FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible for this weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible for this weekend

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Southwest Georgia has the potential for severe weather this weekend, so WALB's First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day for the entire weekend.

The 1st round of potentially severe storms comes Saturday with a line of strong storms that could produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The 2nd round comes early Sunday morning to the afternoon. This round has an enhanced risk of turning severe. The threat increases for all facets including tornadoes.

