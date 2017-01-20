Carter Site to live stream Friday's inauguration ceremony

The Plains High School is part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. (Source:WALB)

If you’re looking for a few presidential festivities to celebrate Inauguration Day, you may want to head to the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.

This is the sixth Inauguration Day for the museum since it opened back in 1994.

Park Superintendent Barbara Judy told WALB News 10 that they never know what attendance will be like on Inauguration Day.

“We’ll be interested to see what the flow is, we don’t really have any expectations. Every inauguration is different, so we’ll be glad to see anyone who does come here to visit,” Judy said.

At 11:45 a.m. on Friday, the site will live stream the Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States inside the auditorium of the Plains High School.

The museum also features a replica of the president’s desk that park goers can sit at.

The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site is open on Inauguration Day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Plains High School is located at 300 North Bond Street in Plains.

