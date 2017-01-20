Helfer earns 400th career win in Blazer sweep

VALDOSTA STATE 79, DELTA STATE 62 (Men)

Valdosta State head coach Mike Helfer picked up his 400th career win Thursday night, as the Blazers beat up Delta State, 79-62.

The win pushes VSU to 13-3 overall, and 8-2 in Gulf South Conference play.

Justin Simon scored 11 points and grabbed ten rebounds to lead the Blazers.

VALDOSTA STATE 53, DELTA STATE 50 (Women)

The Lady Blazers survived a fourth quarter rally to hold off Delta State for a 53-50 win.

Delta St. outscored VSU 19-9 in the final frame, but Alondrea Rush's game-tying three-pointer didn't fall with three seconds to play.

VSU improves to 10-6 on the season, and 7-3 in the GSC.

Madi Mitchell led the Blazers with 13 points, while Kenya Samone' Dixon and Sonya Franklin added 11 and 10 points respectively.

Both teams are back in action Saturday when they host Mississippi College.

