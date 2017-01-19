Turner Job Corps storm damage still being assessed

The Turner Job Corps campus sustained some damage during the severe weather on January 2, with large trees down and buildings damaged.

WALB contacted Department of Labor officials over the last two days to get more information and updates about Turner Job Corps, but they said that they are still assessing the damage and can't tell us much.

Job Corps students have not returned from their holiday break, and after the storm, they were told to stay home and not return.

Department of Labor officials said that it will be next week before they have more information about Turner Job Corps future.

They said the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and the transition of top Washington D.C. officials in the Labor Department has added to the time line for their decision making.

