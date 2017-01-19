Albany Chamber celebrates recovering community

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce held its 107th Annual Meeting Thursday.

It's a time to look forward, but, also, reflect upon the past.

That's exactly what Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Rivera Holmes said more than 500 business and community leaders were doing, as the group marked its 107th annual meeting.

"Celebrate our community, that's what we're doing today," said Rivera Holmes. "We're celebrating Albany, we're celebrating our people and our resiliency."

That resiliency is something that's been on display in the community after strong winds devastated parts of Albany.

"Through our storms, our property was damaged, our people were displaced, but our landscape was also marred," said Rivera Holmes.

Now, the nature and look of Albany, which many say they cherish, will soon get a makeover.

Saplings sat ready on tables at the event, as a new campaign was announced.

"The Grow Albany campaign will work through Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, the City of Albany and Dougherty County on a multi-year project to plant and distribute trees to our homes parks and businesses," said Rivera Holmes.

As each tree grows larger and larger, the goal is to get things back to normal. A canopy, like the one painted by a local artist and on display, is a sight many say they miss.

That painting of the Oak trees was auctioned for storm relief.

