Family asks community for help after nearly fatal crash

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
The family is reaching out for help (Source: Melissa Walker) The family is reaching out for help (Source: Melissa Walker)
Missi has beaten cancer twice (Source: Melissa Walker) Missi has beaten cancer twice (Source: Melissa Walker)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

The family of a Worth County woman, nearly killed in a car crash, is asking for the community's help.

Missi Cyree has been in a Macon hospital since Monday. 

Cyree's car flipped multiple times ejecting her from it while traveling to her home in Sylvester. 

Her heart stopped after the crash, but she was resuscitated.  

Her family is asking folks to visit its crowdfunding page to help pay for medical bills as Cyree recovers from multiple broken bones, including her legs and spine. 

"Things are looking better, but its honestly just hour-by-hour, day-by-day," said Melissa Walker, the daughter of Missi. "She struggled through surgery when she had her breasts removed. That was really difficult and all the hours of being sick from chemo and the radiation. I mean she's definitely a fighter."

Cyree is 50-years-old and has already beat breast cancer twice in her life. 

