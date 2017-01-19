Leesburg pumps millions into water system renovations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Leesburg pumps millions into water system renovations

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
Leesburg has gotten nearly $2.5 million in water system renovations (Source: WALB) Leesburg has gotten nearly $2.5 million in water system renovations (Source: WALB)
Chad Griffin and his partner with Still Water Engineering (Source: WALB) Chad Griffin and his partner with Still Water Engineering (Source: WALB)
Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander (Source: WALB) Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander (Source: WALB)
The water tower was raised 40 feet (Source: WALB) The water tower was raised 40 feet (Source: WALB)
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

A year-long project to increase water pressure in Leesburg up to the Environmental Protection Division standards was completed Thursday.

The 500 thousand gallon water tower near Lee County High school was raised 40 feet.

Still Waters engineering out of Lee county devised the plans for the city.

The construction increased average water pressure up to standards at around 50-60 PSI.

"We've talked to several residents already and they've told us in their showers, sinks and toilets they can see a higher pressure already," said Still Waters Engineering CEO chad Griffin. "So that's good news."

According to the engineers, raising the tank instead of building a new one saved the city an estimated $670 thousand dollars. 

In a continued effort to improve its water system, the City of Leesburg also renovated it's water lines.

The city stripped the old lead pipes, and installed more than $2 million dollars worth of new lines.

Residents can expect better water and less leaks.

"You'll have clean water, you'll have a better pressure of water," said City Manager Bob Alexander. "So when you take a shower at night you'll actually get a good solid stream."

Thanks to low interest loans and grants, the city expects residents to not see a raise in their water prices.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-23 03:31:58 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 22, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 22, 2017

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.21".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.21".

    More >>

  • APD hosts yard sale for officer, announces future event

    APD hosts yard sale for officer, announces future event

    Saturday, April 22 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-04-22 22:36:44 GMT
    Officers held a yard sale Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)Officers held a yard sale Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)

    Folks at the Albany Police Department want to thank the community for participating in a yard sale Saturday. Members of the department held the sale at Veteran's Park in downtown Albany. 

    More >>

    Folks at the Albany Police Department want to thank the community for participating in a yard sale Saturday. Members of the department held the sale at Veteran's Park in downtown Albany. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly