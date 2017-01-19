Leesburg pumps millions into water system renovations

Chad Griffin and his partner with Still Water Engineering (Source: WALB)

A year-long project to increase water pressure in Leesburg up to the Environmental Protection Division standards was completed Thursday.

The 500 thousand gallon water tower near Lee County High school was raised 40 feet.

Still Waters engineering out of Lee county devised the plans for the city.

The construction increased average water pressure up to standards at around 50-60 PSI.

"We've talked to several residents already and they've told us in their showers, sinks and toilets they can see a higher pressure already," said Still Waters Engineering CEO chad Griffin. "So that's good news."

According to the engineers, raising the tank instead of building a new one saved the city an estimated $670 thousand dollars.

In a continued effort to improve its water system, the City of Leesburg also renovated it's water lines.

The city stripped the old lead pipes, and installed more than $2 million dollars worth of new lines.

Residents can expect better water and less leaks.

"You'll have clean water, you'll have a better pressure of water," said City Manager Bob Alexander. "So when you take a shower at night you'll actually get a good solid stream."

Thanks to low interest loans and grants, the city expects residents to not see a raise in their water prices.

