UPDATE: Missing Albany man found in Lee Co.

Albany police have found a man who was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Officials were looking for Leonard Walker, 41, who has been diagnosed with a mental illness and they were concerned he could have been disoriented.

APD said that Walker had walked to an address on Highway 19 in Lee County.

Police said that Walker will be taken to the hospital for observation at the request of Lee County because of how far he walked.

