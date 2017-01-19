Thomas Co. students celebrate the 100th day of school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. students celebrate the 100th day of school

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
It might be hard to believe but students in Thomas County celebrated their 100th day of school on Thursday!

Students dressed up as if they were 100 years old.

They had canes and wigs.

A fun time that teachers said the students always look forward to.

"We are outside right now doing 100 exercises of various kinds, push ups, sit ups, running in place, we even did the mannequin challenge for 100 seconds." Delisa Barrow, third grade teacher

The students weren't the only ones who participated in the fun, teachers dressed up as well.

