APD issues warning about stealing downed power lines

Albany police are warning people about stealing downed power lines that may be laying around in storm debris.

Police said an officer saw two men picking up downed utility lines and equipment on Maryland Drive on Wednesday.

When an officer stopped them, they admitted to looking for scrap metal.

Albany Utilities representatives who were on scene said that as long as the items were taken to the recycling area at the complex for Albany utilities on Lily Pond Road, no charges would be filed.

One of the men, Joshua Bryan, was still arrested on the scene for a separate theft by taking warrant.

