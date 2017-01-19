Mitchell Co. clean up almost complete - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. clean up almost complete

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
Mitchell County is one of the two counties where the governor's state of emergency was extended. (Source:WALB) Mitchell County is one of the two counties where the governor's state of emergency was extended. (Source:WALB)
Clark Harrell the EMA Director said that clean up is about 85% of the way done in Mitchell County.(Source:WALB) Clark Harrell the EMA Director said that clean up is about 85% of the way done in Mitchell County.(Source:WALB)
MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) -

Mitchell County is one of the two counties where the governor's state of emergency was extended.

The area that saw the worst damage is around Baconton.

Clean up is still going on, Although officials say it is almost complete.

Clark Harrell, EMA Director said that clean up is about 85% of the way done in Mitchell County.

"I certainly hope and pray that we wont have to cross that bridge. With the state of emergency being extended until midnight on Wednesday, it's certainly helpful if something were to happen. But were going to keep our fingers crossed, and hope for the best." said Harrell.

The county will continue to work with the state to haul debris, now that the extension is in place.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

