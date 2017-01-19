Dougherty Co. commissioner fights for federal aid in D.C. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. commissioner fights for federal aid in D.C.

By Marcie Williams, Producer
Connect
County Commissioner Christopher Cohilas was in Washington D.C. on Thursday. (Source: Facebook) County Commissioner Christopher Cohilas was in Washington D.C. on Thursday. (Source: Facebook)
He met with Congressman Sanford Bishop, Senator Isakson and Perdue's leadership teams. (Source: Facebook) He met with Congressman Sanford Bishop, Senator Isakson and Perdue's leadership teams. (Source: Facebook)
(WALB) -

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas took his fight for FEMA help to the nation's capital on Thursday.

He met with Congressman Sanford Bishop, Senator Isakson and Perdue's leadership teams. 

Cohilas and a family from Albany also spoke live on HLN on Thursday afternoon, pleading for federal help.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-23 03:31:58 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 22, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 22, 2017

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.21".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -2.21".

    More >>

  • APD hosts yard sale for officer, announces future event

    APD hosts yard sale for officer, announces future event

    Saturday, April 22 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-04-22 22:36:44 GMT
    Officers held a yard sale Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)Officers held a yard sale Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)

    Folks at the Albany Police Department want to thank the community for participating in a yard sale Saturday. Members of the department held the sale at Veteran's Park in downtown Albany. 

    More >>

    Folks at the Albany Police Department want to thank the community for participating in a yard sale Saturday. Members of the department held the sale at Veteran's Park in downtown Albany. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly