DCSS has high absences after delayed start

Dougherty County school officials say a huge number of students were absent from school when kids returned this week.

School officials knew many students were facing hardships, but the number of absences was higher than expected.

Tuesday, there were roughly 1,000 students who missed school.

About 800 kids weren't there Wednesday.

Officials stress the importance of kids being back in the classroom now that school has resumed.

"Obviously we don't want to take advantage of students that have a hardship. If their family doesn't have transportation or can't get somewhere we try to work with students as best we can but there is an expectation that students need to be in school," said JD Sumner, DCSS Spokesperson.

Sumner said they are still taking calls for displaced families at their transportation center. That number is (229) 431-1265.

