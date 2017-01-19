Officials give power restoration update - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials give power restoration update

By Marcie Williams, Producer
One city officials said that less than 200 homes are still without power after severe weather hit at the beginning of the year. (Source: WALB) One city officials said that less than 200 homes are still without power after severe weather hit at the beginning of the year. (Source: WALB)
City Commissioner BJ Fletcher (Source: WALB) City Commissioner BJ Fletcher (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

City Commissioner BJ Fletcher tells us less than 200 homes still need power restored.

She says a lot of the homes don't have electricity because of structural damage or their meter boxes or weather-heads are still damaged.

Fletcher says this is something homeowners will have to handle first before the city can do anything.

"That has nothing to do with the city. That is the homeowners. We cannot legally turn anybody's power on if they've got structural damage to their roof or to their home. We cannot legally turn on power of the meter is not hooked to the house," said Fletcher.

Here's the process for repairing meter boxes or weather-heads:

  • It must be repaired by a licensed electrician.
  • The electrician must schedule an inspection of the work and get it approved.
  • Once it's approved, Albany Utilities can be contacted to have power restored within 48 hours.

    •   
