Albany clinic opens to meet growing dialysis needs

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One Albany dialysis center has opened its doors to meet the growing needs for the procedure in the region. 

Fresenius Kidney Care features ten dialysis machines and an isolation room. 

The clinic has the capacity to serve 60 patients. 

Regional Vice President Mark Mahvi says the need for dialysis will grow in the area until a cure for Kidney Disease is discovered.

"There is a growing need in South Georgia and the United States, as well. Right now, we have over 500,000 people on dialysis," said Mahvi. "Unmanaged hypertension and diabetes is going to result in many hundreds of thousands of more over the next several
years."

The facility hired around ten employees from the area.

