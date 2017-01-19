Scam calls worry Valdosta business - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Scam calls worry Valdosta business

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

"I knew it was a scam," Angie Tyson said about a call she took Wednesday. 

"Right now we have a balance amount associated with your account for $1,580," the scammer said over the phone. 

It's an unwanted call that could be scary to some people. 

"Said that our bill was delinquent within two months and there was a field rep on the way out to disconnect our power," Tyson recalled the scammer saying. 

A person called Valdosta Foot and Ankle Clinic claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. 

But Tyson wasn't fooled. 

"I knew I was being scammed the minute they started talking, because they were being so unprofessional," remembered Tyson.

And they aren't first to get a scam call. Just last week the Valdosta Police Department issued a warning to the public about this very scam. 

According to officials, several victims gave the scammers information over the phone. 

Tyson knew the scam was going around, so she went along with the call, recorded it, and handed it over to the police department. 

She said she's worried other people may not realize it's a scam. 

"That's the saddest part," said Tyson, "Because they fall for these schemes. That's exactly why I played along with the gentleman and recorded it on my cell phone." 

She did just as law enforcers recommend, she also called Georgia Power. She said the company was quick to jump in and help her, assuring there were no missed payments on the company's account. 

Officials urge the community NOT to give out any financial information if you receive a phone call you think could be a scam. 

