Mosquitoes in January?  Only in South Georgia

Dougherty County's Environmental Control Manager Donell Mathis says they're seeing an increase in the number of mosquitoes in our region.

When the temperature stays above 58 degrees, mosquito larvae are sure to hatch.

It's important that people dump out any standing water, especially after the recent storms and storms expected this weekend.

"I've never sprayed in January, but we are looking to start some spraying as we speak, because of the fact of the number of mosquitoes that we've experienced," Mathis said. "I think we're going to go ahead and probably get started this afternoon."

Mathis encourages folks who are outdoors, especially people working to clean up storm debris, to wear repellent to avoid getting bitten.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.