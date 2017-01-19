Tift Co. school receives state recognition

This is the second year that the school has received the award. (Source:WALB)

Sixth grade students at J.T. Reddick School are hoping to do well on this year’s Georgia Milestones Assessment so they can continue the tradition of receiving a gold medal from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

This month, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement announced that 218 Georgia public schools received either a 2016 Highest Performing or Greatest Gains Award.

J.T. Reddick School is on the list again for the second year in a row.

According to Jim Torell, the school’s principal, J.T. Reddick is just one of seven schools to receive the award for both 2015 and 2016.

“One of the things that we are very proud to say at J.T. Reddick is it’s a great place to make progress,” Torell said.

The awards are based on the scores of the Georgia Milestones Assessment, a cumulative test that a majority of public school students take towards the end of the year.

This year’s assessment will be a little different for those in the sixth grade.

Torell told WALB News 10 that sixth grade students will not be responsible for taking the science and social studies portions of the test. They’ll only have to take the math and language arts sections.

This year’s Georgia Milestones Assessment is scheduled for the first week of May.

For a list of all the award winners, click here .

