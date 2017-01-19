ABAC hosts town hall meeting on merger

After an announcement by the Board of Regents that Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College would merge with Bainbridge State College, a listening session is planed for public input.

It is set for Monday, January 23, 2017, and 11:00AM, at Howard Auditorium, on the ABAC campus.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President David Bridges and Bainbridge State College Interim President Stuart Rayfield are hosting the meeting.

It provides an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and community members to discuss the consolidation of both colleges.

Representatives from the University System of Georgia will also be in attendance.

Questions can be submitted prior to the event by email HERE.

The announcement on the mergers was made on January 11. Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University in East Georgia, are also merging.

