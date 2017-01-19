Deep South at risk for severe storms through weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Forecasters say the Deep South is at risk for several straight days of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says the threat includes the possibility of heavy rains, strong straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

Storms moving eastward across the Gulf Coast are expected to bring waves of strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center says parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia all have a marginal risk of severe weather.

The weather service says the rough weather could last through Sunday.

The rains could help ease drought conditions that are still plaguing much of the region. The driest areas are in the northern counties of Alabama and Georgia, which the National Drought Mitigation Center still lists as being in an extreme drought.

Here is the South Georgia assessment from WALB's Chris Zelman-

This weekend will be very stormy. The first round of storms comes Saturday morning. It will have heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. This initial system will have a marginal risk of turning severe. The next round arrives late Saturday night and lasts into the afternoon Sunday. This is the round that has the best chance of producing Damaging Wind, Large Hail and even a Tornado. Rain totals this weekend are forecast to reach to 3"-5" and maybe more in some localized areas. The Storm Prediction Center has raised the severe threat to a 30% chance for three of our southeastern counties for Sunday afternoon. This enhanced risk covers Lowndes, Echols, and Clinch counties. I would not be surprised if some of this higher risk area would expand back west.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.