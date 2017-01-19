Tax experts recommend filing early to avoid additional refund delay

Tax season is right around the corner, but millions of taxpayers could see a delay in their tax refund.

A new law known as the PATH act will allow the IRS to hold refunds for taxpayers claiming the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit. The delay is an effort to give the IRS additional time to detect fraud.

The tax season doesn't officially begin until Monday, but tax services in Albany like Liberty Tax Service are already seeing dozens of clients getting a head start on filing.

Owner Becky Elder said it's important taxpayers file as soon as possible, especially those affected by the PATH act.

"The refunds will begin February 15th and those will be for the people who have already filed. So if you wait until later to file, you'll be looking at maybe March until you get your refund and none of us want that," Elder said.

She recommended people gather their receipts and documents and have their records ready. She said social media can also be a good tool during tax season.

"You can actually use social media to know where you were on certain dates," she said. "I don't know about you, but if somebody has done my hair and it looks really really good, I'm posting it to Facebook, saying 'Oh my God! She did an amazing job on my hair!'"

The deadline to file 2016 returns and pay any tax due is April 18.

