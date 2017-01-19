Fun Park talks Harbaugh visit

George Humes is a college football fan.

So when Jim Harbaugh walked into All-American Fun Park Monday, Humes thought he recognized him.

"It looked like him, but I wasn't sure," Humes remembers.

After a quick verification with a member of Harbaugh's party, Humes quickly realized this was not going to be a normal day at the Fun Park.

"I just had a big smile on my face," he says. "It was pretty neat."

Harbaugh, his daughter Addie, and two Michigan assistants made the trip to Leesburg for an in-home recruiting visit with Lee County All-American Aubrey Solomon Monday.

Solomon and his family decided to take their Wolverine guests to the aptly named All-American Fun Park for some bowling and go-karts.

"Coach said he likes visiting families of recruits," Solomon's mother Sabrina Caldwell told WALB. "We went to the best place we knew family fun was at the forefront."

Humes says Harbaugh and the Solomons bowled for nearly two hours before hitting up the go-kart track. During that time, he says Harbaugh was a popular figure to those in the bowling alley.

"There was probably 30 or 40 people in here throughout," Humes says. "He was really nice to everybody, staff and customers. Several people recognized him and he stopped every time to take pictures."

As for the khaki-wearing coach's bowling skill?

"I think he's probably a better coach than he is a bowler, but he was pretty good," Humes says.

Harbaugh was even nice to him, Humes laughs. The Fun Park manager is a fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions, one of Michigan's Big Ten rivals.

"He told me maybe Michigan can be my second favorite team," Humes jokes.

Humes says he's staying loyal to his Nittany Lions, but adds he'll be cheering for the maize and blue in the future.

As long as they're not playing Penn State.

We'll soon know if Harbaugh's bowling and go-kart racing skills were enough to sway Solomon to the Wolverines. The Trojans' five-star recruit is set to make his decision on National Signing Day. Solomon will choose between Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and USC.

