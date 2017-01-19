Former Polecat Guerrero just misses HOF election

Former Albany Polecat Vladimir Guerrero didn't get called to the Hall this time around.

But it's safe to assume he'll be in Cooperstown soon enough.

In his first year on the ballot, Guerrero received 71% of the vote in the 2017 process, falling just 15 votes short of the needed 75%. But it could just be a matter of time before the nine-time All-Star is selected.

According to Baseball Reference, the last seven players to receive between 70-74.9% of the vote were selected the very next year.

Guerrero played one season in Albany, in 1995 with the Polecats. At just 20 years old, Guerrero batted .333 with 16 homers and 63 RBI.

After his lone stint in Albany, he went on to a 16-year major league career highlighted by winning the American League MVP in 2004 with the Angels. He retired in 2012 with 449 homers, tied with Jeff Bagwell for 38th all-time. It should be noted Bagwell is one of three players selected to the Hall's 2017 class.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.