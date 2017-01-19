Tiftarea's Sumner signs with Andrew College

Tiftarea's Jordyn Sumner will play college softball at Andrew College.
The 2016 All-State player and three-time all-region selection signed her letter of intent with the Fighting Tigers Wednesday morning.
"It just fit me perfectly," Sumner says. "It's something I've always wanted to do, play softball for at least two more years."
"She just loves the game," says Tiftarea head coach Joe Barkman. "You don't find too many athletes that just love the game like Jordyn does."
Sumner played third base and catcher in Chula. She expects to play a utility role at first with the Fighting Tigers.
