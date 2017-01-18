ASU's Forensic Science Program gets $600K grant

ASU's research team will be collecting micro organisms from touched objects at a crime scene, to identify victims or suspects. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University is awarded thousands of dollars in grant funding that will help fight crime. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University is awarded thousands of dollars in grant funding that will help fight crime.

ASU's Forensic Science Program got more than $600,000 in funding from the National Institute of Justice.

School officials plan to use the grant to provide a new tool for forensic identification.

The research team will be collecting micro organisms from touched objects at a crime scene, to identify victims or suspects.

Right now, they said it's very difficult to trace evidence.

"We're excited about this research opportunity because it should prove that here we can do some cutting edge research at Albany State University. We can provide this research opportunity to the students," said ASU Assistant Professor Yong Jin Lee.

Funding for the research will be provided over a three-year period.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.