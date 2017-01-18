Family searches for missing South Georgia teen

Hersey was last seen in November (Source:WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues their investigation into the disappearance of Willacooche teen Kiree Hersey.

The 19-year-old went missing several months ago, but few details have emerged as to where he is.

His parents are asking the community for any information about their missing son, who went missing on November 4, 2016.

"We're a really tight family," said Buffie Graham, Hersey's mother. "Its just out of character for him not to let us know where he's at."

Hersey's family is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts, even those who are reluctant, to come forward.

"He didn't vanish from the face of the earth," said Don Graham, Hersey's step-father. "So, somebody knows."

They say all leads through the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office and GBI have come up cold.

"He hasn't been on social media, which is not like him, and he hasn't talked to any of his friends, which is not like him," said Buffie.

She adds he was working to get his GED, and had no current issues with the law or his family. So, his disappearance puzzles her, especially after missing Thanksgiving, Christmas and his birthday.

"It would mean so much to know that you're okay," said Buffie. "If you don't want to come home, it's okay. I need to know you're okay."

A plea Hersey's parents said they hope brings home the child they love so much.

Anyone with information about Hersey's whereabouts can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation or local law enforcement.

