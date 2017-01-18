Storm cleanup crew recycles debris into household decor

The organizer uses oak, pecan or cedar trees and designs them into table sets. (Source: Melinda McGill)

A storm cleanup crew recycled storm debris into household décor.

An Albany chainsaw crew fittingly called 'Bustin Wood' decided to make good out of the disaster that left dozens of homes severely damaged.

The organizer said a storm victim approached her with the idea of turning the wood into household décor.

She will pickup oak, pecan or cedar trees and design them into table sets.

And she said the reaction so far has been incredible.

"A lot of them cry, they extend hugs. They try to offer us money, some of them have tried to offer us the last can of food that they have to help us. I had one lady who said she could pay me in nickels. You know it's just a very sad situation," said Melinda McGill.

The group will not be charging for the recycled wood décor, but they will accept donations that will go to storm victims.

If you're interested in getting some wood décor, you can submit your request on this Facebook page.

