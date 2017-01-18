Albany pet salon reopens after heavy storm damage

A popular Albany pet groomer is back in business on Wednesday.

Loyal customer Jodi Anderson was thrilled to finally walk through Eastside Pet Salon and Grooming doors to pickup her dog.

Meet Roscoe P Anderson, the Bichon-Poodle mix, was well overdue for a cut after his salon was closed for business after the severe weather that rolled through Southwest Georgia.

"I was afraid she wasn't going to be able to have the assets to get back up and running," said Anderson.

An oatmeal bath one hour later, Roscoe's coat is now squeaky clean

But just two weeks ago, owner Donna Lesperance, had no clue she would be grooming this soon.

"Tuesday morning when I returned it was just hopelessness," said Lesperance.

Strong winds toppled 20 oak trees and blew a sign down.

"This hole here actually was a limb about six to eight feet long that actually torpedoed through the roof," said Lesperance.

The damage forced Lesperance to rearrange the salon.

But thanks to dozens of volunteers and customers stopping by to help with the cleanup, these oak branches are neatly stacked five feet high.

"Sometimes you don't realize that people know you're here or really make that much difference in the community, like they made me feel like I made a difference," said Lesperance.

With help from her customers and friends, Lesperance's business is back open.

Eastside pet salon's dog park will still be closed for weeks until the holes that were left by uprooted trees are filled.

