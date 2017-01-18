Douglas linemen home after restoring power in Albany

Linemen are now back to work in the City of Douglas after spending more than a week in Albany helping restore power.

Douglas utilities sent five workers and three specialized vehicles to the Good Life City.

Their assistance was requested by Albany officials on January fourth.

Utilities Director Mike Hudson said the damage he encountered is some of the worst he seen from straight-line winds.

"Linemen seem to have a brotherhood that other employees don't have," said Hudson. "They will help each other when nobody else will help each other. A lineman loves to see power restored. That's what they are payed to do. That's what they love to do."

Crews ended up spending a total of eleven days in Albany.

