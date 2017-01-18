APD officers recognized by FBI for help with bank robbery

Three Albany Police officers were recognized by the FBI for their help in an investigation. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Albany Police officers were recognized by the FBI for their help in capturing a bank robber

On Wednesday, FBI special agents recognized Albany Police detectives Roger Jones, Jr. and Nicovian Price, as well as Crime Scene Technician Jennifer Houseman for their contributions in solving a September bank robbery in Albany.

The DOCO Credit Union on Rosebrier Avenue was robbed by a man on September 7.

On September 24, FBI agents arrested David Andrews, 20, in Northern Virginia, where he was living.

The FBI recognition was signed by FBI Director James Comey.

