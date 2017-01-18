Leadership group in Moultrie collects donations for storm victims

Members of the Moultrie - Colquitt County chamber of commerce are collecting supplies for storm victims. (Source:WALB)

Members of the Moultrie - Colquitt County chamber of commerce are collecting supplies for storm victims.

They are collecting personal items such as toothbrushes, soap, and bedding supplies.

Items can be dropped off at the chamber any day this week.

The group said they are happy to help the Albany area.

"We're very proud of our community, its a very giving community. were proud of everyone stepping up and giving items. This very well could have been our community and so our heart goes out to the people in Albany. we want to do something small to bridge that gap," said Chamber President, Tommie Beth Willis.

The items will be brought up to Albany around noon on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.