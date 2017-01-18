Albany Art Museum moves forward

The Albany Art Museum was destroyed following the storm that hit on January second, but folks there said they are moving forward.

The museum has partnered with the Flint Riverquarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center to offer some programs there.

The museum's executive director, Paula Williams, said she has been working with the insurance adjusters this week.

As of right now she believes it will be at least eight months before everything will be repaired.

The roof has been fixed but the inside is down to steel beams and concrete.

Williams said she is thankful for support from both the local and art community.

"We've just been overwhelmed with emails and calls and so many really heartfelt and beautiful gestures that have come from the community so we are thrilled for that," said Williams.

There have been rumors about the museum moving location.

Although Williams said it would be a great opportunity to move somewhere like downtown, she said it's not something the museum can afford right now.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.