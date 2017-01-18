Vandals spray paint Pelham welcome sign; reward offered for arrest

The city and police department are offering a $500 reward. (Source:Facebook)

City officials and the Pelham Police Department are trying to figure out who vandalized a sign over the weekend.

It's the southbound welcome sign you seem when coming up highway 19.

"One of my friends sent me a photograph of the southbound sign that says Pelham a special place. Somebody had spray painted on it and that's how I first learned about it," said Jim Hedges, City Manager.

Whoever did this probably didn't know the hard work that the city went recently through to repaint and refurbish the sign.

"Its a fairly expensive sign... between 3,500 and 4,500 dollars," said Hedges.

Since this damage has hit social media, a lot of people seem to think it was a teenager who's responsible.

"Its disgusting and disturbing that we have to redo and spend city taxes on getting this fixed," said Hedges.

The city employees aren't the only ones upset, some people took to facebook to voice their frustration.

One Pelham resident wrote, "This is a beautiful sign that everyone should be proud of. People make me so angry!"

Lots of folks who live in the community are upset over what they say is just disrespectful.

"Sign will be fixed in due course and maybe make them pay to have it fixed," said Hedges.

If their caught they would be facing damage to government property and criminal trespass.

The city and police department are offering a $500 reward.

