City prepared for weekend weather

A small tarp is all that covers the hole. (Source: WALB)

Stephanie Odom is still living in her house after a tree went through her bedroom. (Source: WALB)

Vicki Smith said she can't handle another storm. (Source: WALB)

Folks are working quickly to get their roofs repaired. (Source: WALB)

Many residents are still dealing with the aftermath of storms that hit our area January second. Now, there is a new concern with the threat of potential storms this weekend.

House after house, roof after roof, hundreds of South Georgians are trying to get their homes repaired.

"We had trees in the front and all out here. It was a big mess," said Vicki Smith.

Smith said the past two weeks have not been easy. And with the forecast that's coming, she's concerned.

"It's going to be a close one again, the tornado. I just hope not," said Smith.

WALB's first alert meteorologist Chris Zelman said wet weather is coming, and with it could be severe storms.

"There is a high confidence that someone is going to get severe weather. The question is, is South Georgia going to get severe weather? Especially coming on the heels of January second," said Zelman.

While many have had to take shelter from their damaged homes, others have stayed put. Like Stephanie Odom.

"The whole wall the ceiling just collapsed," Odom recalled as she looked at what she had left of a roof in her bedroom.

After a tree fell on her house, she said more rain caused more root damage. Now all that's covering the hole is a loose tarp.

"I'm not sure if it will hold it if the weather gets real bad from the wind and all," said Odom.

While the strong winds wind are questionable, rain is almost guaranteed

"There's a huge transport of moisture from the pacific and in the gulf of Mexico so we are going to see a lot of rain," said Zelman.

Dougherty County EMA director Ron Rowe said crews have been out working to take care of trees that are leaning or hanging.

He said now is the time to start taking precaution.

If you have leaning trees in your yard, Rowe said you should try and get them taken care of in the next few days.

If you have holes in your roof you should have a tarp that is secured tightly.

If the weather is severe, Rowe said power outages are likely. Now is the time to buy flashlights, batteries and even a weather radio.

