Albany church hosts concert to benefit storm victims

One organization is holding a benefit concert to provide much needed support to storm victims.

Greater Joy Cathedral will hold a concert on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

It will be held at 2405 Lily Pond Road.

It is free to attend, but attendees are asked to donate a canned good or non-perishable item in order to help storm victims.

CEO of Disaster Relief Dontravious Simmons said that there is a need to come together as a faith based community.

"It's just a benefit to bring the community together of faith and to reconnect the community, and let them know that there's still hope for us to rebuild the good life city," explained Simmons.

Simmons said that with more severe weather in the forecast for this weekend, he hopes people will attend and donate.

