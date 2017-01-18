Lowe's helps storm victims and organizations

The hardware store has helped donate items needed for repairing damaged homes and businesses (Source: WALB)

A hardware store in Albany is lending supplies to the Red Cross and other organizations to help with recovery from the storm damage.

Lowe's Home Improvement has been sending supplies with crews and volunteers who are helping the city repair homes and businesses after they were damaged from the storm.

The store has sent thousands of dollars worth of wood, tools and other building supplies over the last two weeks.

They are continuing to monitor what is needed and will help when more supplies become available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.